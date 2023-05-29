By Boxing Bob Newman

The International Boxing Federation kicked off its 38th annual convention with a lively cocktail party this evening at Chicago’s Fairmont Hotel at Millennium Park. Due to the covid pandemic, while this is only the 38th convention, the IBF is celebrating 40 years with this year’s convention in the Windy City.

IBF board members, as well as ring officials, promoters, managers and members of the press were all on and to reflect and build on last year’s success, with more of the same in 2023/24.

The highlight so far in the early goings of this convention was seeing former featherweight champion Billy Dib looking hale and hearty as ever. Dib had been in a life and death battle with cancer but has gotten up off the canvas to thus far, win the fight!

The convention continues Monday with registration, a city tour and lunch followed by an evening of the convention favorite- Meet The Champs cocktail.

