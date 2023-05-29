By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #14 heavyweight Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KOs) will be in action when he travels to the USA to clash with Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KOs) over ten rounds on the undercard of WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis vs. Danielto Zorrillo at the Smoothie King Centre, New Orleans and televised on DAZN. Huni was last in action outpointing Kiki Toa Leutele last November and Tabiti was last seen stopping James Wilson in five rounds last August.