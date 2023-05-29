May 29, 2023
WBO #14 heavyweight Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KOs) will be in action when he travels to the USA to clash with Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KOs) over ten rounds on the undercard of WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis vs. Danielto Zorrillo at the Smoothie King Centre, New Orleans and televised on DAZN. Huni was last in action outpointing Kiki Toa Leutele last November and Tabiti was last seen stopping James Wilson in five rounds last August.

  • Haven’t seen Tabiti since his out-of-body experience with Dorticos 3-4 years ago, but according to Boxrec, he’s 3-0 (3 KOs) since. Not a bad opponent for Huni at this stage of his career I suppose.

