Report and photos by Boxing Bob Newman

One of the high points of any convention is a tour of the local area where that convention is being held. That is no different regarding the IBF conventions. This year was especially interesting as the convention is held in one of America’s great cities – Chicago.

Wendella Tours took attendees on a 90 minute architectural tour of the Chicago skyline via the Chicago River. Everything from the former Sears Tower (now the Willis Tower), the Montgomery Ward Catalogue warehouse building, the Chicago Tribune, the Wrigley Building, the St. Regis Building and many more, all represented varying architectural styles, all juxtaposed along one of the iconic skylines of America.

There was the revamped Soldier’s Field, Grant Park, China Town and the Miracle Mile during the bus portion of the tour. By the afternoon, appetites had been built up and where better to sate one’s gastronomic cravings in the Windy City than at Gino’s (East side) for a private pizza buffet- deep dish and all styles one’s stomach could handle! Afterward, some tour goers opted to “walk it off” back to the hotel, while others opted for the quicker, energy-efficient bus ride back, where they could rest up for four hours before tonight’s “Meet the Champs” cocktail social.

