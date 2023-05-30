By Ron Jackson

It has been reported that South Africa’s Ludumo Lamati (21-1-1, 11 KOs) is in stable condition after being stopped by England’s Nick Ball (18-0; 11 KOs) in the twelfth round at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday night in a clash for the WBC Silver featherweight title. Lamati was stopped at 2:15 into the last round and after returning to his corner he collapsed in the ring and required oxygen.

The 31-year-old Lamaiti was taken from the ring on a stretcher and transported to a Belfast hospital and on arrival numerous tests and scans were done. The latest reports from the hospital are that his vital signs are stable.

Lamati entered the ring with an unbeaten record and in an outstanding career had won the African Boxing Union, South African and IBO junior featherweight titles.

The shorter Ball was in control from the early rounds as he pushed forward throughout.