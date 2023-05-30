May 30, 2023
Dog bites Tim Tszyu, fight still on

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO interim junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu has undergone emergency surgery after being bitten on the back of his right forearm by a dog. Tszyu was attending a BBQ at a friend’s home over the weekend. Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings told FOX Sports Australia that the bite is superficial and he expects Tszyu to be ready and 100% healthy to fight Carlos Ocampo on June 18.

IBF "Meet The Champs" Reception In Chicago
Lamati in stable condition

