By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO interim junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu has undergone emergency surgery after being bitten on the back of his right forearm by a dog. Tszyu was attending a BBQ at a friend’s home over the weekend. Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings told FOX Sports Australia that the bite is superficial and he expects Tszyu to be ready and 100% healthy to fight Carlos Ocampo on June 18.