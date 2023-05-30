By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO interim junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu has undergone emergency surgery after being bitten on the back of his right forearm by a dog. Tszyu was attending a BBQ at a friend’s home over the weekend. Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings told FOX Sports Australia that the bite is superficial and he expects Tszyu to be ready and 100% healthy to fight Carlos Ocampo on June 18.
Stupid dog…
That is a classic attention grabbing headline you would see in the front of the sport section. News at 11. Lol!!! I hope everything is ok.
What is the point of reporting this to the press? so you will show a vulnerability to your opponent or if you lose some sort of way out?