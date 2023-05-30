Report and Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

The IBF’s annual “Meet The Champs” Cocktail reception at their 38th annual convention in Chicago was a rousing success as several of Chicago’s notable champs and contenders from the past, champs from elsewhere in the USA and the world, as well as a newly minted IBF champ were on hand to greet the crowd, say a few words and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the federation.

The first IBF title fight was held 40 years ago, almost to the day- May 27th, 1983, when Middleweight champ Marvelous Marvin Hagler defended against Wilford Scypion, adding the newly formed organization’s title to Hagler’s WBA & WBC collection in Providence, RI.

IBF president Daryl Peoples took to the lectern and welcomed the attendees to this year’s celebration. He encouraged support of their SARB (Special Assistance for Retired Boxers) program through purchases of merchandise at the convention. The special T-shirts sporting the commemorative Hagler-Scypion mural and other gear will fund SARB and help retired fighters in need.

Master of ceremonies Craig Stephen welcomed the fighters to the stage and encouraged them to say a few words or share some “IBF memories” if they were so inclined. From Chicago were former title challengers Andrew Golota, Marty Jakubowski and Fres Oquendo, former champs LeeRoy Murphy (IBF Cruiser), Montell Griffin (WBC and IBF Inter-Continental Light Heavy), former world champs Murodjon Akhmadaliev (IBF/WBA Super Bantam), Billy Dib (IBF Feather), Koki Kameda (WBA Light Fly, WBC Fly & WBA Bantam), Nate Campbell (IBF/WBA/WBO Lightweight) and current IBF Super Lightweight champion Subriel Matias.