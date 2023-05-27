WBO #1 contender and hometown favorite Chris Billam-Smith (18-1, 12 KOs) defeated and dethroned previously unbeaten WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (19-1, 14 KOs) by twelve round majority decision on Saturday night at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England. Billam-Smith dropped Okolie in round four. Okolie was hurt but managed to survive the round. Okolie was deducted a point for holding in round five. Okolie was deducted another point for holding in round seven. Billam-Smith looked like he was running out of gas in round eight. Okolie went to his knees in round ten and Billam-Smith was credited with another knockdown although it appeared to be a pushdown. Billam-Smith scored another questionable knockdown in round eleven. In the end, Billam-Smith won by scores of 112-112, 116-107, 115-108.
* * *
Super welterweight Sam Eggington (34-8, 20 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Joe Pigford (20-1, 19 KOs) in round five. Eggington rocked Pigford prompting a referee’s stoppage.
One of the worst fights I ever saw.
1- Terrible scoring 112-112, I dont know which fight that judge was watching.
2- Knockdowns in rounds 10th & 11th were questionable more like slipping.
3- Ugly fight, the referee was very lenient, he should have disqualify Lawrence.
Questionable for sure but I don’t blame the ref okolie was just trying to hold and kind of fell over but thankfully he called then knockdowns or Okolie may have won with that scoring .
I hate to say this about any fighter but I hope we never see Okolie again. All this dude does is hold. He can’t do anything without holding first. The ref has more patience than me I would have DQ him after 4-5 rounds . Also that 112-112 card was a joke considering there was what 3 knockdowns and 2 point deductions.
I never saw Okolie fighting before, I was wondering if this is his MO or something was wrong with him tonight, like he got hurt & could not recover, did not train properly, or took Chris lightly
That’s the second consecutive fight Okolie has lost a point for holding… not sad he lost. Somewhere, Henry Akindwande is thinking Okolie holds too much.