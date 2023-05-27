In his first fight since his controversial loss to Josh Taylor 15 months ago, super lightweight Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Darragh Foley (22-5-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night in the Lara-Wood co-feature at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Catterall dropped Foley in round seven, then was deducted a point after Foley immediately popped right back up and Catterall hit him again. Catterall dropped Foley again in round nine. Scores were 99-88, 98-89, 97-90.
WBA female super welterweight champion Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) outpointed Ivana Habazin (21-4, 7 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 97-93, 98-92, 97-93.
Other Results:
Danny Ball TKO8 Jamie Robinson (welterweight)
Aqib Fiaz W8 Costin Ion (super featherweight)
Campbell Hatton TKO5 Michal Bulik (super lightweight)
Catterall is pure class
in the first few rounds it was a beauty to watch Catterrall, then he started throwing low blows, clinching, wrestling, what was that about? he was levels above Foley, he didn’t need to do all that crap