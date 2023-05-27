In his first fight since his controversial loss to Josh Taylor 15 months ago, super lightweight Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Darragh Foley (22-5-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night in the Lara-Wood co-feature at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Catterall dropped Foley in round seven, then was deducted a point after Foley immediately popped right back up and Catterall hit him again. Catterall dropped Foley again in round nine. Scores were 99-88, 98-89, 97-90.

WBA female super welterweight champion Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) outpointed Ivana Habazin (21-4, 7 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 97-93, 98-92, 97-93.

Other Results:

Danny Ball TKO8 Jamie Robinson (welterweight)

Aqib Fiaz W8 Costin Ion (super featherweight)

Campbell Hatton TKO5 Michal Bulik (super lightweight)