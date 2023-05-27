IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) brutally knocked out Michael “Mick” Conlan (18-2, 9 KOs) in round five to retain his world title on Saturday night a sold-out SSE Arena in Conlan’s hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Lopez took the fight right at Conlan and got the better of most exchanges. A right uppercut in round five laid out Conlan to end it. Time was 1:14.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Pretty clear now, Conlan doesn’t have the mental strength to be a champion. Once he starts getting hit, he just mentally falls apart. Physically, he has all the gifts. Kind of a waste.
Venado is an animal.
The crazy thing is that Lopez was throwing so many hard uppercuts. And what did Conlan start doing? Ducking right into the uppercuts, over and over, until one knocked him out. That just shows his mind isn’t right under pressure.
Brutality at its finest.
Some people can’t carry their superiority into the pros when they switch. Conlan is one of them.
Lopez has a weird but effective style. He has bad balance, his is chin up in the air and throws punches without being set, yet he makes it all work. Why fix it? Congrats.
Conlan really has nowhere to go now it seems. The Wood fight has stolen his mental and physical prime ala Meldrick Taylor
I really thought, after last week’s Irish boxing disaster weekend, and in his home in Belfast, Conlan would have really gone for it. He looked like he mentally quit after a couple of rounds. So weird.