Arslan wins in 70 seconds Ageless 52-year-old former cruiserweight world champion Firat Arslan (54-9-3, 39 KOs), still ranked at #5 by the WBA, needed just 70 seconds to finish 21-year-younger Ibrahim Yildirim (11-4, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Helios Arena, in Villingen-Schwenningen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Arslan landed a medium power left hook that sent Yildirim went down for the count. Arslan is planning to return in October. Lopez KOs Conlan, retains IBF feather title IBF Convention Slated to Start this Weekend Like this: Like Loading...

