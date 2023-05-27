Ageless 52-year-old former cruiserweight world champion Firat Arslan (54-9-3, 39 KOs), still ranked at #5 by the WBA, needed just 70 seconds to finish 21-year-younger Ibrahim Yildirim (11-4, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Helios Arena, in Villingen-Schwenningen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Arslan landed a medium power left hook that sent Yildirim went down for the count. Arslan is planning to return in October.
Top Boxing News
Of course he’s still ranked by the WBA. The WBA probably have Paul “the punisher” Williams ranked.