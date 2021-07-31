4:1 underdog Leigh Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) dethroned WBA featherweight world champion Xu Can (18-3, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex, England. Wood gave as good as he got and landed the flashier punches. Xu stalked Wood around the ring, but often didn’t let his hands go. Wood finally dropped Xu in round twelve, then finished him with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:43.
That Xu Can performance was bizarre. Was this really a champion?! Congrats to Leigh Wood
Awesome. Xu Can is another dummy that took 2 yrs to defend his belt and paid the price.