Jeff Mayweather-trained featherweight prospect Robin “Grave Digger” Ellis (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over former world title challenger Luis Carillo (18-18-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday morning at the Yolimar Hostal and Camping in Tolu, Sucre, Colombia.

Ellis who resides in Las Vegas, Nevada was impressive taking on the much more experienced Carillo in just his third professional fight, displaying both his offensive and defensive skills. Carillo landed a few good power punches but Ellis took them well and dropped Carillo in rounds two and three. Carillo was also punished to the body as well by Ellis and did not answer the bell for round four.

Ellis, a native of New York and Jamaican descent, is managed by Andy Kim. His nickname comes from his amateur boxing days where he was employed as a professional grave digger for several years when not boxing.