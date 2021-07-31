July 31, 2021
Cullen defeats Yildirim

Benn Vs Granados Fight Night
Photo: Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing

After ten spirited rounds, “Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Jack Cullen (20-2-1, 9 KOs) scored a unanimous decision over former world title challenger Avni Yildirim (21-4, 12 KOs) at Matchroom Headquarters outside London. Coming off his loss to pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez in February, Yildirim was the aggressor, but judges weren’t having it. Scores were 100-90, 98-92, 97-93 for Cullen.

In a showdown for the European, British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles, Chris Billam-Smith (13-1, 10 KOs) took a twelve round split decision over Tommy McCarthy (18-3, 9 KOs). Scores were 115-114 McCarthy, 115-114, 116-112 Billam-Smith.

Lightweight Campbell Hatton (3-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Jakub Laskowski (4-5-1, 2 KOs) over four rounds. Score was 40-36. Campbell is the son of former world champion Ricky Hatton.

Super welterweight Anthony Fowler (15-1, 12 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over late sub Rico Mueller (28-4-1, 19 KOs). A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:12. After the fight, it was announced that Fowler will fight former world champ Liam Smith on October 9 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

