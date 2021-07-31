After ten spirited rounds, “Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Jack Cullen (20-2-1, 9 KOs) scored a unanimous decision over former world title challenger Avni Yildirim (21-4, 12 KOs) at Matchroom Headquarters outside London. Coming off his loss to pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez in February, Yildirim was the aggressor, but judges weren’t having it. Scores were 100-90, 98-92, 97-93 for Cullen.
In a showdown for the European, British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles, Chris Billam-Smith (13-1, 10 KOs) took a twelve round split decision over Tommy McCarthy (18-3, 9 KOs). Scores were 115-114 McCarthy, 115-114, 116-112 Billam-Smith.
Lightweight Campbell Hatton (3-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Jakub Laskowski (4-5-1, 2 KOs) over four rounds. Score was 40-36. Campbell is the son of former world champion Ricky Hatton.
Super welterweight Anthony Fowler (15-1, 12 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over late sub Rico Mueller (28-4-1, 19 KOs). A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:12. After the fight, it was announced that Fowler will fight former world champ Liam Smith on October 9 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.
As much as he’d be happy with the 0 in the loss column, Ricky must hate seeing the 0 in his boy’s KO column, no chip off the ol’ block there
Can got canned in the 12th.
Wood is the new champion.
That Xu Can performance was bizarre. Was this really a champion ?! Congrats to Leigh Wood
another old news fight for avni yildirim
Wow. The Cullen vs yildirim was for a international championship? yildirim is a lucky boxer but lost anyway