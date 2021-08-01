Now campaigning as a light heavyweight, longtime contender 37-yeqr-old Andre Dirrell returned to the ring with a KO win after a 19-month layoff. Dirrell (28-3, 18 KOs) scored a third round KO over Christopher Brooker (16-8, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Dirrell dominated the fight, putting Brooker down three times in round three to end it. Time was 2:58.

Super lightweight Karl Dargan (20-1, 10 KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO over Ivan “Striker” Delgado (13-4-2, 6 KOs). Dargan dropped Delgado twice in round three to end it. Time was 1:09. It was Dargan’s first fight since 2018.

Unbeaten heavyweight Norman Neely (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Juan Torres (6-4-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 60-52, 60-54, 60-54.

Welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (9-1, 6 KOs) scored a second round KO over Noah Kidd (6-4-2, 5 KOs). Mielnicki dropped Kidd in round one and finished him with another knockdown in round two.

Unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer (13-0, 9 KOs) took a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over James Martin (7-3, 0 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 80-72.

Note: Vito Mielnicki was originally slated to try to avenge his loss to James Martin, but when Martin weighed in heavy, the Mielnicki team rejected the fight. Martin was then put in with Joey Spencer and Noah Kidd was taken from an undercard fight to face Mielnicki.