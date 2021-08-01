By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Christian Tapia (12-0, 11 KOs), captured the NABA super featherweight title with a scintillating 2nd round knockout of veteran gatekeeper Mason Menard (36-6, 25 KOs) in the main event of a seven bout card promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The sellout crowd rose to their feet as Tapia made his entrance to the ring. Menard, who had been in with Teofimo Lopez and went nine rounds with Devin Haney, would not be intimidated as he chose to slug it out with Tapia. Menard was no match for the quick and deadly combos from the Puerto Rican sensation. Early in round two, a tight right hand up top rocked Menard. He backed to the ropes and tried to shake it off, but Tapia calmly seized the moment and stepped inside with a strong left to the ribs and followed it up with a deadly right uppercut that sent Menard face first to the canvas. He would not move as Referee Allan Huggins reached the ten count at 2:34 of the second round for the knockout victory.

The card capped off the first of 12 monthly cards to be promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions at the Showboat.

Promoter Manny Rivera said “This was a great way to kick off the first of our monthly cards at they Showboat Casino.. I am sure everyone that came to the show went home satisfied. We plan to make the Showboat the new home of boxing, where champions are made.”

* * *

Highly touted super flyweight Dylan “The real Dyl” Price (14-0, 10KOs) remained undefeated with a tightly contested eight round unanimous decision victory over over Puerto Rico’s Edwin Rodriguez (11-6-2, 5KOs) in the co-feature of the evening.

Price of Siicklersville, New Jersey took over the fight in the 3rd round with sharp shots on the inside. Rodriguez would not back down and both traded away on the inside to make many of the middle rounds very hard to call. Price had the better ring generalship as he boxed his way to the well deserved eight round unanimous decision victory by scores of 77–75, 78-74 and 79-75.

* * *

USNBC and NJ state welterweight champion Anthony “Juice” Young (22-2,,8KOs) impressed in his return to the ring with an exciting eight round unanimous decision victory over Todd “Amazing” Manuel (19-18-1, 5KOs). Young controlled the opening four rounds with heavy hooks to the taller Manuel/ Young found himself on the ropes the ropes as Manuel caught him with heavy counters in the fifth round. Young wouldn’t back down and traded in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Young dropped Manuel in the eighth and final round, forcing referee to give Manuel an eight count. Young went in for the closure, but Manuel returned fire and caught young with a hard counter right. Young Had to be careful as both traded away until the final bell.

All three judges saw the bout in favor of Anthony “Juice” young by scores of 78-73 x 2 and 79-72 respectively for the well deserved eight round unanimous decision victory.

* * *

Two up-and-coming flyweights Ricardo “Time Bomb” Carabaillo (6-1,, 2KOs) and Harold Lopez (6-0-1,2KOs) fought to a disappointing no contest in their scheduled six round contest. The fight was tight throughout the opening three rounds, Caraballo was the more elusive fighter with tight shots on the outside, but Lopez landed some of the heavier counters. The tight changed when both fighters clashed heads. the ringside physician was called to the ring to see the cut caused by an accidental clash of heads, but let the fight go on. The cut was a bad over Caraballlo’s left eye, causing referee David Franciosi stopped the fight at 1:28 of the fourth round.. Since the bout did not go the required four rounds,, it was declared a no contest.

* * *

North Philly super lightweight Jerome “The Conqueror” Conquest (11-5, 1KO) won a closer then expected six round split decision victory over Puerto Rico’s Wilfredo Garriga (4-8-1 3 KOs). Conquest appeared to control the ring in the early going, but Garriga was game and made the rounds close. Conquest was busier fighter in the later rounds, but the fight went to the scorecards. One judge scored it 58-56 in favor of Garriga but the other to officials saw it the other way by scores of 59-55 and 58-56 for the split decision victory in favor of Conquest.

* * *

Irish Philly Middleweight Brendan O’Callaghan made an impressive debut with a first round stoppage of Anthony “Two Guns” Young (0-2). O’Callaghan trapped Young against the ropes and buried him with a five-punch combination in the opening minute of the fight. Young rose to his feet, but O’Callaghan immediately trapped him in the corner and let loose with a barrage of punches. Young was virtually defenseless, forcing Referee Eddie Claudio to call a halt to the bout at 2:39 of the opening round.

* * *

In the opening bout of the evening, Philly middleweight Isaiah Wise 9-2-2, 5KOs took a razor thin split decision victory over tough Mexican veteran Luis Solis 25-13-4, 21KOs. Both fighters left their defense in the locker rooms and went toe to toe in a backroom slugfest. Wise took the opening round, but Solis returned the favor with strong uppercuts in the second stanza. The fight turned in the fifth as the constant pressure Wise allowed him back up Solis. The fight ended with a tight sixth round which could have gone either way. One judge scored the bout 59-55 for Solis, but was overruled by the other two officials who scored it 59-55 and 58-56 respectively for Isaiah Wise.