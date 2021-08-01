Late sub Jonathan Rice (14-6-1, 10 KOs) shockingly stopped previously unbeaten WBA #9 heavyweight Michael Coffie (12-1, 9 KOs) in round five on Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Coming in on two days’ notice, Rice fought the fight of his life, teeing off on Coffie and getting a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:32. Coffie was a 25:1 favorite.

Now campaigning as a light heavyweight, longtime contender 37-yeqr-old Andre Dirrell returned to the ring with a KO win after a 19-month layoff. Dirrell (28-3, 18 KOs) scored a third round KO over Christopher Brooker (16-8, 6 KOs). Brooker down three times. Time was 2:58.

Super lightweight Karl Dargan (20-1, 10 KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO over Ivan “Striker” Delgado (13-4-2, 6 KOs). Dargan dropped Delgado twice in round three to end it. Time was 1:09. It was Dargan’s first fight since 2018.

Unbeaten heavyweight Norman Neely (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Juan Torres (6-4-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 60-52, 60-54, 60-54.

Welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (9-1, 6 KOs) scored a second round KO over Noah Kidd (6-4-2, 5 KOs). Mielnicki dropped Kidd in round one and finished him with another knockdown in round two.

Unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer (13-0, 9 KOs) took a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over James Martin (7-3, 0 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 80-72.

Note: Vito Mielnicki was originally slated to try to avenge his loss to James Martin, but when Martin weighed in heavy, the Mielnicki team rejected the fight. Martin was then put in with Joey Spencer and Noah Kidd was taken from an undercard fight to face Mielnicki.