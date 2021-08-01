Late sub Jonathan Rice (14-6-1, 10 KOs) shockingly stopped previously unbeaten WBA #9 heavyweight Michael Coffie (12-1, 9 KOs) in round five on Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Coming in on two days’ notice, Rice fought the fight of his life, teeing off on Coffie and getting a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:32. Coffie was a 25:1 favorite.
Now campaigning as a light heavyweight, longtime contender 37-yeqr-old Andre Dirrell returned to the ring with a KO win after a 19-month layoff. Dirrell (28-3, 18 KOs) scored a third round KO over Christopher Brooker (16-8, 6 KOs). Brooker down three times. Time was 2:58.
Super lightweight Karl Dargan (20-1, 10 KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO over Ivan “Striker” Delgado (13-4-2, 6 KOs). Dargan dropped Delgado twice in round three to end it. Time was 1:09. It was Dargan’s first fight since 2018.
Unbeaten heavyweight Norman Neely (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Juan Torres (6-4-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 60-52, 60-54, 60-54.
Welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (9-1, 6 KOs) scored a second round KO over Noah Kidd (6-4-2, 5 KOs). Mielnicki dropped Kidd in round one and finished him with another knockdown in round two.
Unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer (13-0, 9 KOs) took a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over James Martin (7-3, 0 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 80-72.
Note: Vito Mielnicki was originally slated to try to avenge his loss to James Martin, but when Martin weighed in heavy, the Mielnicki team rejected the fight. Martin was then put in with Joey Spencer and Noah Kidd was taken from an undercard fight to face Mielnicki.
Damn, Coffie was never really in that fight. Couldn’t do much at all when Rice had him at long range. Not much defense or offense from Coffie. Straight right hands all night long just landed flush for Rice. As far as Coffie’s career, it’s awfully hard to start boxing at the age of 30 and go very far. I wish him the best, but he was exposed in a big way tonight. Happy for Rice that he was finally able to get over the hump and get a W against a somewhat big name.
These late sub’s are sometimes more dangerous than the original opponents. Congrats to Rice…
I don’t know what happened but apparently Rice’s right hand was completely invisible to Coffie. He could not see that thing at all! Straight, curved, overhand, slap, whatever. All landed completely clean!
I’ve only seen Coffie fight twice….vs. Darmani Rock and tonight against Rice. He seems a far better inside fighter from what I’ve seen. There was a stretch in the 4th round I believe where Coffie was trying to get at close range, but could not. Other than that, he just sat back and was picked apart for the most part. He had no answer whatsoever, and was getting nailed constantly by a guy who isn’t particularly fast. At the age of 35, it’s hard to believe there will be any dramatic improvements. They’ll have to be careful who they match him with.
Exactly. He seemed to know that he needed to get inside to have success, but he had absolutely no idea how to get there and stay there. They were talking about Rice getting tired, but I’m sitting here thinking that while he’s on the outside, he’s winning the fight and he’s having the opportunity to rest. It’s like you said though, when you pick up something like boxing at 30, it’s going to be hard for you to go anywhere. Coffie may have already found his ceiling.
F*ck!!!
Congrats to Rice who arrived in shape and ready to fight. Rice did not arrive to the fight by taking matters for granted, and Rice exhibited maximum effort for his well earned victory.
As for Coffie, f*ck!!! Win, lose or draw is part of being an athlete; but I am disappointed about his LOUSY EFFORT!!!
In life, work, sports and military service, all I ask for is maximum effort (win, lose or draw); but Coffie deeply disappointed me with his LOUSY BOXING EFFORT!!!
Nice job, Rice.
How much did you lose of Coffie, E-man?
Got Seth Mitchell ?
Two other Heavyweights crossed my mind while watching Coffie tonight, and Seth Mitchell was one of them. The other was Ross Puritty. Puritty was a guy who had a chance when the opponent was at close quarters, but had problems when fighting at distance. I’m guessing that will always be the situation with Coffie against decent opposition. He’s dangerous in close as we saw against Darmani Rock, but was easily controlled from the outside by Rice tonight.
spencer lost another black man got screwed by the good old pbc
All Coffee needed to do was keep his damn hands up. This low left hand style works for counterpunchers and fighters with great skills. A novice like Coffee needs to stick to the basics. March forward with your hands up and throw shots close range