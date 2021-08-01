Olympics: Ragan wins to assure 2nd USA medal USA featherweight Duke Ragan (4-0, 1 KO as a pro) scored a narrow 3:2 split decision over Kurt Anthony Walker of Ireland in a quarterfinal match on Sunday in the Kokugikan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics. Ragan moves on to the semifinals and is assured of at least a bronze medal. Shocker: Late sub Rice TKOs WBA #9 Coffie

