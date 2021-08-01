USA featherweight Duke Ragan (4-0, 1 KO as a pro) scored a narrow 3:2 split decision over Kurt Anthony Walker of Ireland in a quarterfinal match on Sunday in the Kokugikan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics. Ragan moves on to the semifinals and is assured of at least a bronze medal.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
That was a good fight. Walker lost the first round on all the cards and then responded like you’d want someone to respond. He went all out in the next two.