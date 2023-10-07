In an all-British world title clash, WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (28-3, 17 KOs) knocked out former two-time IBF champ Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) in round seven on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Warrington had it going his way until round seven when Wood connected with a right hook that staggered Warrington. A barrage of punches from Wood then dropped Warrington and left him unable to continue.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
What a peach of a punch, Warrington was taking over but as Leigh does he finds a way. Never count him out
Very entertaining!
I expected it and it happened
Wood did not win. Josh lost. Josh lost, because he lost focus. Ridiculous. There are at least 20 guys that I know of who can beat Wood. Wood is NOT all that and a bag of chips. What Wood won tonight was the opportunity to really get his ass beat by a quality in shape featherweight.
I thought Warrington was going to pull this one off but he got caught with a great shot. Credit to Wood’s patience and power.
Wood is limited, but he sure is exciting to watch!
Some how Wood finds a way to win. This is not the first time he’s come from behind
Great fight. But give Warrington the 1 minute to recover. He was talking sensibly to the ref, who could easily have watched over Warrington during that 60 seconds. Needed a ref like Jack Reiss.
Floyd Mayweather claims his protégé, Curmel Moton, can beat Leigh Wood right now. Does anyone else besides Floyd think so?
Took the round off to go get stoned and figured Warrington had it in the bag. Returned to see the slow motion KO
That’s the problem with this generation. You guys or gals really have your priorities in order. What’s it like to smoke on a turd?
Wood is a poor man’s Saad Muhammad……… Bashed to fcuk. Rallies and scores the spectacular knockout
One wonders, will Wood suffer tge same sudden loss of punch resistance and career trajectory there after as Saad
Only time will tell I guess
The underdog wins again. Sooner then later those heavy hands where gonna land and they did.