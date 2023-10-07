In an all-British world title clash, WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (28-3, 17 KOs) knocked out former two-time IBF champ Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) in round seven on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Warrington had it going his way until round seven when Wood connected with a right hook that staggered Warrington. A barrage of punches from Wood then dropped Warrington and left him unable to continue.

