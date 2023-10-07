Iglesias crushes Reis in four IBO super middleweight champion Osleys Iglesias (9-0, 8 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten Artur Reis (11-1, 8 KOs) in the fourth round on Saturday night at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. After dropping Reis in round one, Iglesias upped the pressure in round four and started teeing off. A left hook crumpled Reis to end it. Wood scores spectacular KO, retains title Like this: Like Loading...

