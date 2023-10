Two-time featherweight world title challenger Michael Conlan (27-2-1, 8 KOs) returns to the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to take on former European and Commonwealth beltholder Jordan Gill (27-2-1, 8 KOs) on December 2, live worldwide on DAZN.

Conlan has linked up with trainer Pedro Diaz and will return at super featherweight. He has two straight KO losses in world title fights againstĀ Luis Alberto Lopez and Leigh Wood.