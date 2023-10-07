October 7, 2023
Boxing Results

Harper-Braekhus ends in draw

Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

WBA female super welterweight champion Terri Harper (13-1-2, 6 KOs) and 42-year-old former undisputed welter champ Cecilia Braekhus (37-2-1, 9 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Saturday night on the Wood-Warrington undercard at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. In a fight that never headed up, scores were 97-93 Harper, 95-95, 95-95. Harper retained her WBA belt and the WBO belt remained vacant.

Other Results:
Kieron Conway TKO6 Linus Udofia (middleweight)
Hopey Price TKO12 Connor Coghill (featherweight)

Conlan returns Dec 2
Coolwell destroys Beltran

