Harper-Braekhus ends in draw WBA female super welterweight champion Terri Harper (13-1-2, 6 KOs) and 42-year-old former undisputed welter champ Cecilia Braekhus (37-2-1, 9 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Saturday night on the Wood-Warrington undercard at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. In a fight that never headed up, scores were 97-93 Harper, 95-95, 95-95. Harper retained her WBA belt and the WBO belt remained vacant. Other Results:

Kieron Conway TKO6 Linus Udofia (middleweight)

Hopey Price TKO12 Connor Coghill (featherweight) Conlan returns Dec 2 Coolwell destroys Beltran

