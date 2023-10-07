Australian featherweight sensation Dana “Deadly” Coolwell captured the WBA Oceania title on Saturday night with a systematic beat down of Angelo “Axe Boy” Beltran at Club Mooloolaba, Sunshine Coast. Coolwell dominated his opponent, breaking him down systemically before stopping him with a brutal body assault. Beltran slumped to the canvas and was counted out by referee John Watson at 2:48 of round seven.

Beltran gave a willing account of himself, launching left hooks and right hands but Coolwell was too crafty, boxing behind a lethal jab and savage body attack. The win should catapult the now 12-2, 8 KO Coolwell into the world rankings.

“This belt means a lot to me but it’s just another step toward my goal of being world champion,” said Coolwell.

On the undercard “King” Liam Pope captured the ANBF Australasian super bantamweight crown in an absolute firefight against Jack “Tresspassa” Tressider.

Pope and Tressider waged war from the opening bell, with a vicious flurry forcing Trent Van Gaalen to wave a halt to the contest at 1:57 of the fourth round and rescue Tressider from further punishment.