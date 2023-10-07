By Joe Koizumi

South African Lerato Dlamini (20-2, 11 KOs), 125.5, eked out a split decision (116-112 twice, 113-115 against him) over formerly two-division champ Tomoki Kameda (40-4, 22 KOs), 125.75, over twelve see-saw rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. It was ballyhooed as an IBF eliminator to decide the #2 mandatory contender, and it was such a competitive contest that both speedsters kept swapping fast jabs and combinations all the way. The tenth saw Dlamini hitting the deck, but it was ruled as a slip and was verified by a video replay afterward. Tomoki, three years his senior at 32, accelerated his attack down the stretch, but it might not be enough to overcome his early deficits on points.

Promoter: KWORLD3 (AKA Kameda) Promotions.