By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese southpaw, WBC interim minimum champ Yudai Shigeoka (8-0, 5 KOs), 105, scored a nearly shutout decision (119-109 twice, 117-111) over defending WBC full ruler Panya Pradabsri (40-2, 24 KOs), 105, from Thailand, over twelve fast-moving rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Historically it was the first achievement that brothers acquire world belts in the same category in the same promotion. Yudai, three years his senior at 25, dethroned the formidable titlist just an hour after his younger brother Ginjiro, 23, did the same to IBF titleholder Daniel Valladares. Yudai, from the start, dominated the contest with his aggressiveness despite Panya’s occasional retaliation. The open scoring system indicated Yudai leading after the fourth—all 39-37 and after eighth—all 79-73. Yudai maintained the pressure to the still game and gallant champ, winning almost every round. Panya, 32, failed to score his fifth defense of the WBC belt, but he showed his heart and durability against the fast-rising southpaw puncher. The referee was Steve St. German (Canada).