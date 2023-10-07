October 7, 2023
Boxing Results

Ginjiro Shigeoka halts Valladares, unifies IBF 105lb belts

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese southpaw, IBF interim minimum champ Ginjiro Shigeoka (10-0-1NC, 8 KOs), 105, impressively halted IBF full titlist Daniel Valladares (27-4-1-1NC, 15 KOs), 105, at 2:15 of the fifth round to unify the IBF belts

on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Ginjiro quickly decked Daniel with a southpaw left in the first round to take the initiative. Sweeping all rounds, the Japanese lefty, 23, floored the Mexican, 29, again with a solid left and swarmed over him with a flurry of punches to prompt the referee Charlie Fitch (US) to declare a well-received halt. All the judges had Ginjiro leading on points: identically 40-34. They had once exchanged gloves to a technical draw with Valladares unable to go on due to an accidental butt. In their anticipated rematch Ginjiro finally seized the unified belts with a fine TKO victory.

Yudai Shigeoka defeats Pradabsri, unifies WBC 105lb belts
Weights From Martinsburg, WV

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>