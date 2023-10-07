By Boxing Bob Newman
Marcos Suarez 140.6 vs. Wesley Rivers 139.6
Daniel Castro 169.8 vs. Raekwon Williams 165.6
Keynan Williams 184.8 vs. Taylor Bohrer 184.2
Emanuel Lee 122.4 vs. Kenneth Sabino 120
Christopher Trae Stout 154 vs. Isaiah Vargas 154.6
Kevin Spraggs 157.6 vs. Jeremy Melvin 155.4
Nick Papanicolas 137.4 vs. Vonshetha Miller (to weigh in late)
John Fox 285.5 vs. Hearl Collins 302.4 (Amateurs)
Commission: West Virginia Athletic Commission
Promoter: Bryant Pappas (Valid Boxing LLC)
Matchmaker: Brian Dillon
Venue: Berkeley Recreation Center
Doors Open: 5:30
First Bell: 6:30