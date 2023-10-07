Weights From Martinsburg, WV By Boxing Bob Newman Marcos Suarez 140.6 vs. Wesley Rivers 139.6

Daniel Castro 169.8 vs. Raekwon Williams 165.6

Keynan Williams 184.8 vs. Taylor Bohrer 184.2

Emanuel Lee 122.4 vs. Kenneth Sabino 120

Christopher Trae Stout 154 vs. Isaiah Vargas 154.6

Kevin Spraggs 157.6 vs. Jeremy Melvin 155.4

Nick Papanicolas 137.4 vs. Vonshetha Miller (to weigh in late)

John Fox 285.5 vs. Hearl Collins 302.4 (Amateurs) Commission: West Virginia Athletic Commission

Promoter: Bryant Pappas (Valid Boxing LLC)

Matchmaker: Brian Dillon

Venue: Berkeley Recreation Center

Doors Open: 5:30

ESPN+ picks up Oct 11 Montreal card

