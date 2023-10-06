ESPN+ has picked up the October 11 card taking place at the Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada. The card includes an interesting ten round super middleweight clash between unbeaten southpaw Erik Bazinyan (30-0, 21 KOs), rated #3 by the WBA, WBC, and IBF, and Ronald Ellis (18-3-2, 12 KOs). Bazinyan defends his NABF and NABA titles.

The main event is a rematch for the vacant IBF female junior middleweight title between Mary Spencer (7-1, 5 KOs) and Femke Hermans (16-4, 7 KOs) in a ten round rematch for the vacant IBF junior middleweight world title. Hermans beat Spencer via decision ten months ago.