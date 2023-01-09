Matchroom Boxing’s 2023 schedule in the UK is set to begin with a bang at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday February 18 as hometown hero Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) puts his WBA featherweight world title on the line against big-punching Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).
Lara has been waiting patiently for his shot at Wood after their September 24 fight was postponed following a torn bicep suffered by Wood in sparring, but he finally gets his world title shot next month.
If this fight goes through, then I take back what I said about Wood. This is some courageous stuff and exactly how champions should be. Defending against the most dangerous. The fans win and the sport wins when champions don’t duck.
You see how Wood fights, I don’t think he’s afraid of anyone. If he says he’s hurt I believe him. I think Lara wins this one, but it should be an absolutely crazy fight and I can’t wait to see it.
This could be fight of the year, Wood always the underdog. Cant wait.
Two brawlers, but got to go with the Mexican. Better puncher, and I’m don’t know anything about Wood, but I’m from LA Mexico 2.0. That being said, Wood is in his hometown and it sounds like a good fight on paper. Who will back up? Not one in this one. Enjoy it while it lasts