Matchroom Boxing’s 2023 schedule in the UK is set to begin with a bang at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday February 18 as hometown hero Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) puts his WBA featherweight world title on the line against big-punching Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Lara has been waiting patiently for his shot at Wood after their September 24 fight was postponed following a torn bicep suffered by Wood in sparring, but he finally gets his world title shot next month.