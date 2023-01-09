WBO World Championship Committee has ordered negotiations for the WBO jr. bantamweight mandatory title contest between reigning champion Kazuto Ioka (29-2-1, 15 KOs) and #1 contender and former WBO flyweight champion Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs). The parties have 30 days to reach an agreement or purse bid proceedings will be called. The minimum acceptable bid is $100,000.

Ioka recently retained the WBO belt with a draw against WBA champ Joshua Franco on December 31. Nakatani relinquished his flyweight belt last year to compete in the 115lb division.