Fight Week ESPN is driving the boxing action this week. FRIDAY

ESPN+ will present a fight card from Place Bell in Laval (Montreal), Quebec, Canada, as undefeated WBC female light flyweight champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) meets WBA champ Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs) in a ten round unification clash. SATURDAY

ESPN presents a heavyweight twinbill at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. In a pair of ten-rounders, Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) faces unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs), and unbeaten 2016 Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) meets spoiler Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs). The undercard can be seen on ESPN+. Stanionis undergoes emergency appendectomy Like this: Like Loading...

