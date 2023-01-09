ESPN is driving the boxing action this week.
FRIDAY
ESPN+ will present a fight card from Place Bell in Laval (Montreal), Quebec, Canada, as undefeated WBC female light flyweight champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) meets WBA champ Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs) in a ten round unification clash.
SATURDAY
ESPN presents a heavyweight twinbill at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. In a pair of ten-rounders, Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) faces unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs), and unbeaten 2016 Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) meets spoiler Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs). The undercard can be seen on ESPN+.