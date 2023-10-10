A group of current and retired women boxers are demanding twelve round bouts with three-minute rounds for championship fights. Currently women’s bouts generally max out at ten, two-minute rounds, although the upcoming Serrano-Ramos bout will be contested with 12/3. As such, Serrano’s undisputed women’s featherweight title will not be on the line although some organizations will certainly sanction the bout.

“As women, we have had to fight inch by inch to earn the same equity and respect freely awarded to men. In our sport, we have made progress, but there is still far to go. For too long, we have been underpromoted and undercompensated. This has finally started to change as all of us have proven that women’s boxing captures the attention of sports fans and creates moments the world will never forget – – and we create these moments despite how rarely we are afforded the same time and opportunity to showcase our skill as our male counterparts.

“That is why today, we stand together with the desire and dedication to have the CHOICE to perform on the same stage, with the same rules, as men in professional boxing. We have earned the CHOICE of 3 minute rounds, with 12 rounds for championship fights to demonstrate our skill and greatness. We have earned the CHOICE to build a more equal future for fighters everywhere. We hope boxing stakeholders support us just as we have supported them throughout our careers. This is our time, our right and our CHOICE. We are boxing.”

Mikaela Mayer, Ann Wolfe, Seniesa Estrada, Laila Ali, Christy Martin, Natasha Ionas, Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Heather Hardy, Christina Hammer, Chantelle Cameron, Sarah Mahfoud, Maricela Cornejo, Elena Reid, Britt Van Buskirk, Lisa Holewyne, Bonnie Canino, Layla McCarter, Miriam Gutiérrez, Daniela Bermúdez, Ramla Ali, Shadasia Green, Krystal Rosado, Maira Moneo, Evelin Nazarena Bermüdez, Holly Holm