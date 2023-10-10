By David Finger

The 36th annual WBO Congress kicked off Monday (October 9th) at the Convention Center located at the All-Inclusive Barceló Bávaro Palace Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The event opened Monday morning with the ever popular golf tournament and concluded that evening with the welcome reception back at the Convention Center. Business will start on Tuesday morning at with the ABC referees seminar and the WBO executive meeting both scheduled to kick off at 8AM. Also scheduled to kick off tomorrow morning is the opening ceremony which also will take place at the Barceló Bávaro Convention Center.