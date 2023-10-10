October 10, 2023
Boxing News

36th Annual WBO Congress kicks off in DR

By David Finger

The 36th annual WBO Congress kicked off Monday (October 9th) at the Convention Center located at the All-Inclusive Barceló Bávaro Palace Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The event opened Monday morning with the ever popular golf tournament and concluded that evening with the welcome reception back at the Convention Center. Business will start on Tuesday morning at with the ABC referees seminar and the WBO executive meeting both scheduled to kick off at 8AM. Also scheduled to kick off tomorrow morning is the opening ceremony which also will take place at the Barceló Bávaro Convention Center.

Wbo 2023 Kickoff4

Wbo 2023 Kickoff3

Wbo 2023 Kickoff2

Wbo 2023 Kickoff1

Zhang, Joyce passed 13 doping tests this year

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>