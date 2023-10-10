Both WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang and former interim champion Joe Joyce have successfully completed the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) testing process for their rematch, which was held in London on September 23rd. All tests for both men returned negative results. Between the two fights, Zhang passed eleven VADA tests, with two additional ones conducted by the British Boxing Board of Control. Joyce underwent a similar number of examinations. The two Olympic silver medalists weighed a combined 568 pounds when they entered the Wembley Arena ring, where the left-handed Zhang emerged victorious in round three with a one-punch, right hook knockout. The right-handed KO violently confirmed the April result in which Zhang’s left hand was responsible for closing Joyce’s eye for a sixth-round technical knockout.

Zhang’s management team expressed its gratitude for the availability of rigorous drug testing procedures. Terry Lane of Lane Brothers Management said, “with two powerful men trying to knock each other out, it is so important to make sure there is no cheating, or even inadvertent doping occurring. On behalf of Zhilei, we appreciate VADA and Dr. Margaret Goodman for diligently taking on the thankless task of policing the sport for the safety of boxers. We look forward to Zhilei’s future fights also being administered by VADA.”