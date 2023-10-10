Cletus Seldin 142.4 vs. Patrick Okine 137.2
Michael Hughes 143.4 vs. Nelson Morales 147.8
Christina Cruz 114.2 vs. Josefina Vega 111.2
Christian Otero 138.8 vs. Carlos Marrero 136.8
Famous Wilson 163.8 vs. Derrick Vann 166.6
Venue: Sony Hall, NYC
Promoter: Boxinginsider
TV: Boxinginsider YouTube Channel
Had not heard of Cletus in a while. Also I wonder if he missed weight or if this is a catchweigh fight? 142.4 vs 137.2
Same here. The Hammer might be going up in weight for this fight from his inactivity. Let’s see how dedicated he’s been.