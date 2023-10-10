October 9, 2023
Boxing News

Weights from New York City

Lr Boxinginsider Weigh In Seldin Vs Okine Trappfotos October092023 1102
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/Boxinginsider

Cletus Seldin 142.4 vs. Patrick Okine 137.2
Michael Hughes 143.4 vs. Nelson Morales 147.8
Christina Cruz 114.2 vs. Josefina Vega 111.2
Christian Otero 138.8 vs. Carlos Marrero 136.8
Famous Wilson 163.8 vs. Derrick Vann 166.6

Venue: Sony Hall, NYC
Promoter: Boxinginsider
TV: Boxinginsider YouTube Channel

Fight Week

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Had not heard of Cletus in a while. Also I wonder if he missed weight or if this is a catchweigh fight? 142.4 vs 137.2

    Reply

    • Same here. The Hammer might be going up in weight for this fight from his inactivity. Let’s see how dedicated he’s been.

      Reply
    • >