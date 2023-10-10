Weights from New York City Cletus Seldin 142.4 vs. Patrick Okine 137.2

Michael Hughes 143.4 vs. Nelson Morales 147.8

Christina Cruz 114.2 vs. Josefina Vega 111.2

Christian Otero 138.8 vs. Carlos Marrero 136.8

Famous Wilson 163.8 vs. Derrick Vann 166.6 Venue: Sony Hall, NYC

Promoter: Boxinginsider

TV: Boxinginsider YouTube Channel Fight Week Like this: Like Loading...

