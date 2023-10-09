Interesting Saturday this week with two big world title fights.
Showtime has a great match with recently elevated WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) making his first world title defense against upset artist Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) from the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Mendoza is coming off a spectacular KO win over previously unbeaten Sebastian Fundora.
ESPN counters with a middleweight title unification between WBO champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) and IBF champ Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 9 KOs) from the brand new Fort Bend Community Center in Rosenberg, Texas. Unbeaten lightweight Keyshawn Davis will also see action.
Also that night, DAZN has a $54.99 PPV featuring the return of Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs) against YouTuber KSI. In the co-feature, Logan Paul boxes MMA fighter Dillon Danis. This streams from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.
I’ve read Alimkhanuly is good, never seen him before. I’ll be tunning in.
I saw him fight N’Dam on the undercard of Crawford Vs Porter. Pretty impressive. Powerful, Pressure fighter.
Alimkhanuly has been dominant in the 2 times I’ve seen him fight. I don’t know if that’s because he’s fought week competition, but he really looks to be in a league of his own. If I’m being honest, out of the 3 cards mentioned, the one that grabs my attention the most is the stupidest one- The Logan Paul fight. Again, it’s the whole watching a train wreck appeal. Trust me, I won’t be watching, but the headline catches my eye more so than the others.
Tzsyu is on a roll and I doubt that this will go the distance if fought at close quarters. I think Mendoza is on a push from beating Fundirá so it should be interesting. Tim should be able to make a statement here.
We need a laugh to easy our everyday struggles, and the $54.99 PPV price to watch that farce made me LOL. Tszyu will flatten Mendoza in a brutal fight that won’t last 5 rounds