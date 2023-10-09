October 9, 2023
Boxing News

Fight Week

Interesting Saturday this week with two big world title fights.

Showtime has a great match with recently elevated WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) making his first world title defense against upset artist Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) from the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Mendoza is coming off a spectacular KO win over previously unbeaten Sebastian Fundora.

ESPN counters with a middleweight title unification between WBO champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) and IBF champ Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 9 KOs) from the brand new Fort Bend Community Center in Rosenberg, Texas. Unbeaten lightweight Keyshawn Davis will also see action.

Also that night, DAZN has a $54.99 PPV featuring the return of Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs) against YouTuber KSI. In the co-feature, Logan Paul boxes MMA fighter Dillon Danis. This streams from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Weights from New York City
Matchroom wins Akhmadaliev-Gonzalez purse bid

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • I saw him fight N’Dam on the undercard of Crawford Vs Porter. Pretty impressive. Powerful, Pressure fighter.

      Reply

    • Alimkhanuly has been dominant in the 2 times I’ve seen him fight. I don’t know if that’s because he’s fought week competition, but he really looks to be in a league of his own. If I’m being honest, out of the 3 cards mentioned, the one that grabs my attention the most is the stupidest one- The Logan Paul fight. Again, it’s the whole watching a train wreck appeal. Trust me, I won’t be watching, but the headline catches my eye more so than the others.

      Reply

  • Tzsyu is on a roll and I doubt that this will go the distance if fought at close quarters. I think Mendoza is on a push from beating Fundirá so it should be interesting. Tim should be able to make a statement here.

    Reply

  • We need a laugh to easy our everyday struggles, and the $54.99 PPV price to watch that farce made me LOL. Tszyu will flatten Mendoza in a brutal fight that won’t last 5 rounds

    Reply
    • >