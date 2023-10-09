Interesting Saturday this week with two big world title fights.

Showtime has a great match with recently elevated WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs) making his first world title defense against upset artist Brian Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) from the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. Mendoza is coming off a spectacular KO win over previously unbeaten Sebastian Fundora.

ESPN counters with a middleweight title unification between WBO champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) and IBF champ Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 9 KOs) from the brand new Fort Bend Community Center in Rosenberg, Texas. Unbeaten lightweight Keyshawn Davis will also see action.

Also that night, DAZN has a $54.99 PPV featuring the return of Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs) against YouTuber KSI. In the co-feature, Logan Paul boxes MMA fighter Dillon Danis. This streams from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.