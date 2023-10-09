October 9, 2023
Boxing News

Matchroom wins Akhmadaliev-Gonzalez purse bid

Matchroom Boxing won the promotional rights for the WBA super bantamweight eliminator bout between Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Mexico’s Kevin Gonzalez, which was held this Monday morning via zoom. Matchroom got the promotional rights after offering $120,000 for the fight between the number one and the number two ranked boxers.

As stated in the rules of the pioneer body, Matchroom gave three options to carry out the fight, December 9 in San Francisco, December 16 in Arizona, and December 23 in Abu Dhabi.

The signed contracts for the bout must be sent to the WBA Championships Committee within 20 days from the time of the bidding, so they should be received by October 29. As provided in such cases, the purse split will be 50% for each fighter and the fight must take place between November 23, 2023 and January 9, 2024.

  • Great great fight
    They both are agressive good speed and endurance

    Draw or akhmaladiev by 1 point decicion

    Akhmaladiev got robbed against tápales

    Tápales is good but he has nothing to do with Inoue

    Inoue sweep the floor with all mention above

    Reply
    • >