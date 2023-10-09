By Ron Jackson

Reigning South African bantamweight champion Ronald “King” Malindi died on Saturday after having spent nearly two months in the Helen Joseph Hospital, where he had been admitted after being shot in the head and chest in the Westbury Township.

The 29-year-old fighter who was a taxi driver lived in Brixton and was originally from Tshakhuma outside of Thohoyandou.

Malindi made his pro debut on 24 September 2017 at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park against Tholumusa Ngema and won on a first round technical knockout.

He won his next four fights inside the distance before winning on points over four round against Ronnie Chiloane.

After scoring another two victories he won the vacant ABU African bantamweight title with a first round technical knockout over Alexander Gambinda.

Winning his next three fights in style he then claimed the vacant South African bantamweight title with a 12 round points win over Mbulelo Dyanti.

He would go on to the make four successful defenses of the title and needed only one more successful defense to retain the belt for his own property.

In his last fight on 8 July 2022 at the Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall, Middelburg he retained the title on a 12 round split decision against Rofhiwa Nemushungwa to finish with an outstanding record of 19-0, 9 KOs.