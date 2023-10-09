Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) will present a 12-round WBC cruiserweight final eliminator contest between former WBC world title challengers Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (19-1, 18 KOs) and Nigeria’s Olanrewaju “God’s Power” Durodola (43-9, 39 KOs). The clash will talke place Saturday, December 2nd at The Emera Centre Stadium in Sydney, NS Canada.

The winner will become the mandatory challenger of the world champion.

The cruiserweight title, which was vacated by Badou Jack, will be contested by WBC ranked #1 Noel Gevor Mikaelyan (26-2-0, 11 KOs) and former WBC world titleholder and WBC ranked #2 Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs) on November 4th in Miami, Florida.

Rozicki is currently ranked #8 by WBC and suffered his only loss against Oscar Rivas (28-1, 19 KOs) in October 2021 when he challenged for the vacant WBC World Bridgerweight title. Since then, Rozicki has won his last six fights, four of which were stopped before the end of the third. Rozicki’s most recent accolade was being crowned the NABF cruiserweight champion last week on September 30th, winning with a spectacular KO in the tenth round against the then defending champion Alante Green (10-2-1, 7 KOs).

Durodola, who resides in both the USA and Nigeria is currently ranked #12 by the WBC and as with Rozicki, he too had his hand raised in his last six fights, winning them all by way of knockout. Durodola’s last defeat, nearly two years ago, was to current WBC #6 Richard Riakporhe (16-0, 14 KOs) of Britain. Durodola would get his second chance fighting for the same title, if he becomes the mandatory, originally challenging Ilunga Junior Makabu back in December of 2020.

“Durodola is the last piece of the puzzle for Ryan to get his cruiserweight world title shot. Becoming the mandatory challenger will be an incredible feat on its own, lots of hard work and dedication. He is a different type of fighter then all these other ranked guys,” said Otter. “He is the hardest puncher and most active fighter in the division with a chin made of iron and a style that emulates the rough, rugged and raw 1920’s era of boxing, a true throwback fighter. Mark my words, he will be world champion.”

The chief support of the evening will see Canadian super middleweight champion John Michael Bianco (6-0, 4 KOs) against Bryam Galvez (5-2-2, 2 KOs) of Mexico. WBC World youth lightweight titleholder Pedro Bernal (12-1-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico and Artur Ziyatdinov (15-1, 10 KOs) of Ukraine, will compete in separate bouts. The undercard will also feature an all Canadian middleweight match up between Brett Beaton (4-1-0, 2 KOs) and Kenny Chery (4-7-1, 2 KOs). Full fight card to be released in the coming days.

Fans around the world can watch all the action on PPV.