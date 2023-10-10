Elite boxing trainer Brian “Bomac” McIntyre has avoided the usual five-year minimum jail term for possessing a gun in the UK. Judge Nicholas Dean acknowledged that the case had “exceptional circumstances” and that the gun was brought into the country accidentally and sentenced BoMac to a 20 month jail term, suspended for two years. Among those testifying on BoMac’s behalf was undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford. BoMac is reportedly already headed back to Omaha, Nebraska.
Top Boxing News
I suppose the Justice system in the U.K is similar to here in the good ol USA. A cash and carry system. I wonder how much bread he and Terrance Crawford had to shell out. Think about all the low income cats that don’t have bread; how they get “royally” screwed. If this was 20 years ago when he was broke, Bomac would have probably gotten life.
Always worry about Bomac. He’s an excellent trainer, I love his energy and it’d be great to have him around for a long time. I hope he begins to prioritize his own health and well-being at some point.