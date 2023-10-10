Elite boxing trainer Brian “Bomac” McIntyre has avoided the usual five-year minimum jail term for possessing a gun in the UK. Judge Nicholas Dean acknowledged that the case had “exceptional circumstances” and that the gun was brought into the country accidentally and sentenced BoMac to a 20 month jail term, suspended for two years. Among those testifying on BoMac’s behalf was undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford. BoMac is reportedly already headed back to Omaha, Nebraska.

