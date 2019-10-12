By Przemek Garczarczyk
“I remember when I was training Evander Holyfield before the Mike Tyson fight. Everyone was laughing, giving us no chance. We all know what happened…and we worked hard to make it happen again when Chazz will face Usyk…” says trainer Tommy Brooks, who will be in Chazz Witherspoon’s corner for the “impossible task.”
–
Witherspoon in his prime had promising skills, intelligence in/out of the ring, and was viewed by many as a potential great. Witherspoon fought in an era of boxing where many heavyweight prospects had decent skills to derail anyone in their path. I recall the bizarre bout Witherspoon was disqualified in a 2008 match against Arreola. Witherspoon is past his prime now, but who knows, he may get lucky and land himself in the top 10 in this unpredictable era of recycled and new prospect of fighters.