By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos: Bob Ryder

Second 2 None Promotions: Best of Tomorrow 8 at DeCarlo’s Banquet Center in Warren, MI Friday night did not disappoint. Promoter Vi Tran and matchmaker Kenny Moore, both, have managed to grow the series into a destination for top boxing prospects.



The featured bout of the night was surely the matchup between Anthony Barnes vs. Kenneth Council in a 6-Round Super Middleweight contest. Why the bout meant so much was the following: Barnes, due to new trainers and injuries, had been sidelined for the past 15 months. Also, his opponent, Council, had a good record, high knockout rate, and had fought the likes of Erickson Lubin. But he had been out of the fight game for just shy of four years.

Both fighters showed that the time off did not factor into the bout. Barnes, now trained by boxing veteran, Kara Ro, looked good against a game opponent in Council. The fight had moments when Barnes’ skills shined, as he was able to gain control in the later rounds. Council, did look strong, though, earlier in the fight connecting with lunging punches that caught the attention of Barnes. As the fight was entering the final rounds, Barnes’ started pulling away. The judges came back with a SD (60-54-Barnes, 59-55-Council, 58-56-Barnes) The win moves Anthony Barnes to (12-0, 8 KOs) in his career. The loss moved Kenneth Council to (10-3-1, 8 KOs). Council, who says, he is back and has dreams of cutting to 147 in the future.

The main event had Ardreal Holmes (10-0, 4 KOs) easily defeating Welterweight Walter Wright (17-8, 8 KOs). The 8-Round bout did not prove to be stylistically appeasing. The bout did, however, allow Holmes to work on more development. All three judges scored the contest in favor of Holmes ( 79-73, 80-72, 77-75) for the UD.

The ABF North American Light Heavyweight was on the line for the Michael Moore (18-3, 7 KOs) vs. Alexis Hloros (18-9, 12 KOs) bout. Moore punished Hloros through two rounds before Hloros’ corner threw in the towel at the 2:47 mark of the 2nd Round.

Super Middleweight Antwan Jones (4-0, 1 KO) defeated Charles Dallas (1-1, 1 KO) by Majority Decision (39-37, 39-37, 38-38).

The opening bout had Super Lightweight Rolondo Vargas (4-0, 4 KOs) totally outclassing Rashio Evans (0-2) as a powerful right knocked down Evans. He could not beat the count. The KO victory at the 59-second mark of the 1st Round has Vargas continuing to start his career at a torrid pace.

–

