By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Filipino lightweight Rodynie Rafol (14-7-2,7KO’s) stopped Tyson Lantry (7-2, 3 KOs) in round three of a scheduled ten round main event with the WBF Asia Pacific title up for grabs at Club Punchbowl in Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday. The referee crowned Rafol at 0.34 of round three. Rafol had visited Australia losing to former WBO world champion Michael Katsidis and IBF #3 George Kambosos in 2015 but was coming off a four round stoppage of James McDonald in 2018.

Promoter: Paul Nasari

Combat Sports Inspector: Dave Grainger

WBF Supervisor: Paul Saunders

Televised on EpicentreTV