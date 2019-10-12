October 12, 2019
Boxing Results

Rafol stops Lantry

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Filipino lightweight Rodynie Rafol (14-7-2,7KO’s) stopped Tyson Lantry (7-2, 3 KOs) in round three of a scheduled ten round main event with the WBF Asia Pacific title up for grabs at Club Punchbowl in Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday. The referee crowned Rafol at 0.34 of round three. Rafol had visited Australia losing to former WBO world champion Michael Katsidis and IBF #3 George Kambosos in 2015 but was coming off a four round stoppage of James McDonald in 2018.

Promoter: Paul Nasari
Combat Sports Inspector: Dave Grainger
WBF Supervisor: Paul Saunders
Televised on EpicentreTV

