The World Boxing Association (WBA) has ordered an immediate rematch of the September 28th junior welterweight world title fight between Batyr Akhmedov and Mario Barrios. The two sides now have thirty days for a free negotiating period before a purse bid is called. Barrios won the first fight by scores of 114-112, 116-111 and 115-111, which were widely criticized.

At the request of World of Boxing Promotions, the WBA conducted a review of the fight by independent judges and concluded an immediate rematch was in order.

“I’m very happy to have the support of my team and to have the WBA order the immediate rematch,” said the 2016 Olympian who represented Turkey. “I knew during the fight I was winning by a wide margin and was stunned when the fight was over at the announced scores. The rematch provides me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of becoming a world champion.”