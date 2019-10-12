Fächer Sport Management presented championship boxing Saturday at the Palazzo-Halle in Karlsruhe, Germany. The main event saw local favorite WBO #2 flyweight Mirco “mirCOMET” Martin (14-0-1, 6 KOs) draw with Ernesto “El Destructor” Irias of Nicaragua (14-2-1, 9 KOs). The WBC Silver flyweight bout was aired on Baden TV with Graf Hardenberg sponsoring. The bout itself was an all-out war with both fighters having their moments. Trainer Dominik Junge felt that there were some key rounds he felt Mirco deserved to have had scored in his favor that would have led to him being victorious. The scorecards were 114-114 twice and 115-113 to Irias. No word on if a rematch will be staged.

Rounding out the undercard…

Evgeny Shvedenko UD 10rds Nuhu Lawal super middleweights

Petro Ivanov TKO 5 Vladimir Belujsky (WBC youth super middleweight title)

Abdessamad Nechchad UD 10 rds Dennis Dauti (WBC med super lightweight title)

Vladyslav Sirenko TKO 1 Ivan Di Berardino heavyweights

Oleksandr Zakhozhyi UD Kevin Johnson 8 rds Heavyweights

Vaskiko Lukashvili Draw Dionis Martinez 6 rds super bantamweights

Leo Levani UD Mazen Girke 6 rds superwelterweights