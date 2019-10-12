Results from Leeds, England Unbeaten light heavyweight Lyndon Arthur (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Emmanuel Anim (14-3-1, 12 KOs) to claim the vacant Commonwealth title. Arthur dropped Amin in round four. Scores were 115-112, 117-110, 117-111. WBA orders Barrios-Akhmedov rematch

