Unbeaten USBA super welterweight beltholder Charles Conwell (11-0, 8 KOs) brutally knocked out Patrick Day (17-4-1, 6 KOs) in the tenth round. Conwell dropped Day in rounds four and eight, then knocked him out with a left hook. Day was taken from the ring on a stretcher.

Former IBF super bantamweight champion TJ Doheny (22-1, 16 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over journeyman Jesus Martinez (26-10, 13 KOs). It was Doheny’s first fight since losing his title to Danny Roman in April.