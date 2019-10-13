WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
October 12, 2019
Bivol easily retains WBA light heavy title

WBA light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol (17-0, 11 KOs) #15 rated Lenin Castillo (20-3-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Bivol outboxed Castillo from the beginning. He dropped Castillo with a right hand in round six, then continue to dominate. Scores were 120-107, 119-108, 119-108. Bivol successfully defended his title for the fifth time.

"Pollo" Aguilar TKOs "Franky" Cuadrado in one
Undercard Results from Chicago

  • Hmmm, Bivol purposely carrying severely overmatched opponents the distance. I’m not sure why he’s playing it safe and not pushing for the knockout when he has it. Maybe he’s trying to bait other fighters who can bring more money to the table, for a big event.

