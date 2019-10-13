WBA light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol (17-0, 11 KOs) #15 rated Lenin Castillo (20-3-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Bivol outboxed Castillo from the beginning. He dropped Castillo with a right hand in round six, then continue to dominate. Scores were 120-107, 119-108, 119-108. Bivol successfully defended his title for the fifth time.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
I wonder how much Castillo weighed when he entered the ring??
Hmmm, Bivol purposely carrying severely overmatched opponents the distance. I’m not sure why he’s playing it safe and not pushing for the knockout when he has it. Maybe he’s trying to bait other fighters who can bring more money to the table, for a big event.
Usyk seems to be doing the same
Whoever didnt like that.. They confirmed after the fight that he was carrying Chazz to get rounds.