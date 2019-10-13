Bivol easily retains WBA light heavy title WBA light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol (17-0, 11 KOs) #15 rated Lenin Castillo (20-3-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Bivol outboxed Castillo from the beginning. He dropped Castillo with a right hand in round six, then continue to dominate. Scores were 120-107, 119-108, 119-108. Bivol successfully defended his title for the fifth time. "Pollo" Aguilar TKOs "Franky" Cuadrado in one Undercard Results from Chicago

