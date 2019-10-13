Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
October 13, 2019
Boxing Results

“Pollo” Aguilar TKOs “Franky” Cuadrado in one

Photos: Rosita Gutiérrez/Zanfer

In a clash of unbeaten super lightweights, Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (15-0, 14 KOs) impressively destroyed Francisco “Franky” Cuadrado (12-1, 9 KOs) in the first round to become the WBC 14olb Youth champion on Saturday night at the Estadio Zonkeys in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico.
Aguilar dropped Cuadrado with a left to the jaw. Cuadrado managed to regain his feet, but was ruled in no condition to continue. Time was 2:58.

“Thank God we have the first of which we hope will be many belts to win,” said Aguilar, who may become the next big thing in Mexican boxing with performances like this.

In the co-feature, featherweight Carlos “Chinito” Ornelas  (24-2, 14 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Juan Ramón “Negrito” Bernal (10-6, 5 KOs).

Other Results:
Dubiel Sánchez TKO1  Jonathan Hernández
René Miranda UD6    Daniel Edgar Ahumada
Albert Ramírez KO1 Juan Carlos Parra
Arthif Daniel  UD6    Hugo Montoya
Endry Saavedra KO1    Jorge Zavala
José Lozano TKO1  Leonardo Valdez
Roxana Reyes UD4    Sarahí Rodríguez


