Photos: Rosita Gutiérrez/Zanfer

In a clash of unbeaten super lightweights, Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (15-0, 14 KOs) impressively destroyed Francisco “Franky” Cuadrado (12-1, 9 KOs) in the first round to become the WBC 14olb Youth champion on Saturday night at the Estadio Zonkeys in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico.



Aguilar dropped Cuadrado with a left to the jaw. Cuadrado managed to regain his feet, but was ruled in no condition to continue. Time was 2:58.

“Thank God we have the first of which we hope will be many belts to win,” said Aguilar, who may become the next big thing in Mexican boxing with performances like this.

In the co-feature, featherweight Carlos “Chinito” Ornelas (24-2, 14 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Juan Ramón “Negrito” Bernal (10-6, 5 KOs).

Other Results:

Dubiel Sánchez TKO1 Jonathan Hernández

René Miranda UD6 Daniel Edgar Ahumada

Albert Ramírez KO1 Juan Carlos Parra

Arthif Daniel UD6 Hugo Montoya

Endry Saavedra KO1 Jorge Zavala

José Lozano TKO1 Leonardo Valdez

Roxana Reyes UD4 Sarahí Rodríguez

–

