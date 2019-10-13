In his heavyweight debut, formerly undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) late sub Chazz Witherspoon (38-4, 29 KOs) on Saturday night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Usyk started slow, but the he heated up as the bout progressed. Witherspoon looked close to being stopped in round six. The game but gassed Witherspoon took more big shots in round seven and the bout was stopped after the round.