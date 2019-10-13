In his heavyweight debut, formerly undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) late sub Chazz Witherspoon (38-4, 29 KOs) on Saturday night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Usyk started slow, but the he heated up as the bout progressed. Witherspoon looked close to being stopped in round six. The game but gassed Witherspoon took more big shots in round seven and the bout was stopped after the round.
As I said before: in the next 2 year’s.. It Will be ALL Usyk and H’rgovic!
I’m not sure about the big Croatian as he’s pretty up right and telegraphs a lot of his power shots.
Clinical beating by the most skillful big man in the sport. You should get exactly what he wanted, when he wanted in that ring. Granted he had a C- heavyweight in front of him, but Usyk had some rust on him and would have gotten Witherspoon out of there in the sixth round had he been a little pressure. Usyk is definitely a live body in the heavyweight division for the undisputed crown, because he is so much more skillful than any of heavyweights right now. This Ukrainian can flat-out box.
He’s good but he’s no Holyfield.