2016 Olympian Whateley remains unbeaten By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing 2016 Rio Olympian cruiserweight Olympian Jason Whateley (6-0, 5 KOs) stopped Argentina’s Alejandro Emilio Velori (24-16, 17 KOs) in round two of a scheduled eight round main event at the Aquatic and Recreation Centre In Bairnsdale, Victoria on Saturday. Referee Ignatius Missailidis crowned the 6’5 Australian in round two. Promoter: Will Tomlinson Dmitry Bivol post-fight press conference Usyk stops Witherspoon in seven

